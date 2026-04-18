Loved ones gather in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood to remember cyclist killed in hit-and-run

A vigil was held at Aramingo and Lehigh avenues in Port Richmond on Saturday as family, friends and fellow cyclists gathered to remember Glenn Colville Jr., a 43-year-old father of three killed just six days ago.

"He was outgoing. He always had a smile," said his sister, Shannon Colville.

She described her brother as someone who was always there for her.

"My best friend. He's the only thing I had that never left me," she said.

Family members said Colville was also a talented artist who loved spending time outdoors.

"He loved to ride his bike, he loved to be outdoors," Shannon Colville said.

Police say the crash happened Sunday, April 12 around 8:00 p.m. when Colville was riding in a bike lane in Port Richmond. Investigators say a driver struck him and fled the scene. Colville was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators said one person was detained nearby but later released. No charges have been filed, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Advocates say the crash highlights ongoing safety concerns along Aramingo Ave.

"The city knows how dangerous Aramingo is, it's one of the most dangerous roads in the city," said Dave Talone of Philly Bike Action.

Talone said the city has plans for protected, sidewalk-level bike lanes in the area, but the project has not moved forward.

"That came out in 2023 and I think 90% of the community right here supported it," he said. "It hasn't progressed because the city hasn't put any money towards it."

At the vigil, family members said Colville was someone who would help anyone.

"He was a good guy, he would do anything in the world for anybody," said his uncle, Dean Colville.

For his sister, the loss is overwhelming.

"I've never felt this type of pain," Shannon Colville said.