Glencairn Museum in Montgomery County celebrates diversity through "World Nativities" exhibit

Families wanting to see themselves reflected in the story of Christmas could find a piece of their culture in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Visitors may have headed to just one place in celebrate Christmas, but inside the Glencairn Museum, they would find touching nativity scenes from around the globe.

"It is from Haiti," said museum marketing director Jahnna Henderson, as she stood over her favorite scene from the World Nativities Exhibition.

"It is made from steel drums. The artist cut off the top and the bottom of the drum, and they cleaned them out, and then flattened them, and then paint."

From Venezuela to Egypt, the colors and materials were as unique as the countries of origin. However, one lent to the museum from Chester County native. A.J. DiAntonio was straight from his heart.

"Crocheted with my grandmother," he said. "So, I was 13 years old, and I gave my grandmother this pattern book, and I said, 'Can you help me make this?'"

New this year was the make-your-own nativity activity for kids. Mom Aaliyah Gunther, from Huntingdon Valley, said this was perfect for her little ones.

"Well, I've got four kids and four kids who love crafts. So, something like this is totally up their alley."

With 63 scenes from 29 countries, families could learn more about the biblical story of the birth of baby Jesus. In the majestic house of Glencairn's late owners Raymond and Mildred Pitcairn, their 15-year-old great granddaughter, Tess, was glad her ancestors left their home open to all of us.

"Probably, I would say, 'Thank you for providing this for everyone and letting people come and see this amazing collection.'"

The museum is closed for the Christmas holiday, but will reopen the day after Christmas and hold the exhibition through January.