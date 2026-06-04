Glencairn Museum and Cairnwood Estate honor America's 250th and world religions in Bryn Athyn, Pennsylvania

To celebrate America's 250th, a grand home in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, held reminders of the birth of an entire town while honoring faiths from around the globe.

"Glencairn was built from 1928 to 1939," Glencairn Museum Tours and Education Manager Nick Conte said.

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Conte looked over the castle-like mansion with historic art found on the first floor.

"All around us, we have artworks from Ethiopia," Conte explained while showing Christian-inspired art from "The Sacred Art of Ethiopia" exhibit that was scheduled through November 2026.

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Meanwhile, upstairs, the love story between the former owners, Raymond and Mildred Pitcairn, is illustrated by the design of their bed.

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"Doves at the four posts of the bed," Conte said.

At the Glencairn Museum in Bryn Athyn, he said visitors can learn about American history.

"So, there's a window in our upper hall. It honors the balance of power in the United States," Conte said.

Conte said it all started with the Pitcairn's admiration for religious practices from around the world. He shared his favorite piece of all the antiquities that came from Egypt.

"It was part of a man named Tepemankh, his tomb. This is a 'spirit door', or a false door," Conte said.

However, this all started before Raymond and Mildred.

"This is the family tree," Cairnwood Estate History and Education Director Lisa Parker-Adams said.

She said it began next door at the Cairnwood estate, built in 1895, with Raymond's father and mother, John and Gertrude Pitcairn.

"John and Gertrude are the ones responsible for purchasing all of the land that's become the community of Bryn Athyn," Parker-Adams said.

Today, both Glencairn and Cairnwood welcome public tours of rooms like the intimate chapel upstairs.

"I do really, really love sharing this story with our audiences," Parker-Adams said.

Visitors can see all this history for themselves. Glencairn and Cairnwood Estate are open for tours every day except Mondays. Reservations are recommended.