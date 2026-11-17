A new lawsuit against the Glen Mills Schools — and others — alleges four former students were sexually and physically abused.

Attorneys with Herman Law said the abuse occurred from 2004 to 2023 at different times, in different dorms and the victims allegedly suffered abuse by different people. In 2019, the school permanently closed.

"Our complaint alleges of the sexual abuse at Glen Mills was so ingrained that staff touched boys inappropriately in front of other staff members and other boys there without any fear of being reported or reprimanded," Herman Law attorney Andrew Silvershein said.

Among the named defendants is the Chester County Intermediate Unit. A spokesperson said they are unaware that anything was filed. The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and Pennsylvania Department of Education, who are also defendants, both would not comment on pending litigation.

"These cases matter. Closing a building is not justice, revoking a license is not accountability to boys who were abused there," Silvershein said.

"I'm a survivor. This is very important to me for closure," Alhaji "Skip" Abraham said.

Abraham added he has waited for closure from abuse as a teenager when he was there over an 18-month period at the reform school.

"As far as the people who ain't coming forward, if I gotta be that voice, I'm that voice, too," Abraham said.

At the moment, though, the 61-year-old won't have his day in court.

"These are unheard voices. This bill will give them a voice," Lara Gagnon, an attorney with Herman Law, said.

Gagnon, along with other attorneys at the firm, is encouraging Harrisburg to pass HB 462, which opens a two-year window for child sex abuse victims, of any age, to file lawsuits, including Abraham.

"Survivors of childhood sexual abuse deserve a chance to hold their abuser accountable — and now, we finally have the opportunity to deliver it," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro wrote on X. "We've been trying to pass statute of limitations reform to give these survivors their day in court for years — but it's been inexplicably blocked by Senate Republicans every step of the way. But in January, it'll be one of my top priorities to make sure survivors have the ability to confront their abusers in court and finally see the accountability they deserve. Our Democratic legislative majority will finally get this done for them."

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Nate Davidson, said in a statement in part: "While this session ends without final passage, our commitment to survivors remains unwavering. Getting this legislation across the finish line is a top priority for both me and Gov. Josh Shapiro as we prepare for the upcoming legislative session."