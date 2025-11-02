Officer hit by chair while making arrests at Domino's Pizza in Glassboro, New Jersey, police say

A police officer was allegedly hit in the back of the head with a chair while arresting two people at a Domino's Pizza in Glassboro, New Jersey, police said.

Police said officers responded to a fight at Domino's at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday for a large fight inside the store.

While officers were making two arrests inside the store, police said two people picked up a chair and threw it the officers, which hit one in the back of the head.

"Not only was this intentional, they found it extremely hysterical while they ran from the scene," the Glassboro Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the people involved in the incident.