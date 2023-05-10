Delaware's Glasgow Park closed as police search for explosive

Digital Brief: May 10, 2023 (AM)

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- A Delaware park is closed Wednesday as police search for an explosive device they say may have been left there. According to New Castle County Police, sometime on Tuesday night, the Maryland State Police heard from a suspect that an explosive device was dumped in Glasgow Park.

New Castle County police were notified and then locked down the park, which was closed at the time.

The 250-acre park is now being searched, with K-9s all over searching.

Police are treating the threat as credible.

It's unclear when the device was left in the park.

The suspect who made the threat is in custody in Maryland on another unrelated incident.

Police say that suspect will likely face charges, even if nothing is found.