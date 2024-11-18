Watch CBS News
Local News

"Giving machines" return to Fashion District Philadelphia for 2nd straight holiday season

By Wakisha Bailey, Rory Hardenstine

/ CBS Philadelphia

"Giving machines" return to Fashion District Philadelphia for 2024 Christmas season
"Giving machines" return to Fashion District Philadelphia for 2024 Christmas season 02:52

It's the season of giving, and a "giving machine" is back in Philadelphia for the second straight year.

The Light the World Giving Machines are back for a second year inside the Fashion District Philadelphia.

The "giving machines" are popular vending machines that work in reverse, giving you the chance to donate a variety of much-needed items to local and global charities. Donation items range in price from $5 to $500.

This year, the donations go to six charities, including Philabundance, Interfaith Philabundance/Zones of Peace, Mount Airy Church of God in Christ, Ministry of Caring, Days for Girls and Mentors International.

On Friday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m., the Light the World Giving Machines will host Eagles Night with Philadelphia Eagles players Britain Covey, Tanner McKee, Laekin Vakalahi and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

The Giving Machines will remain in the Fashion District through Dec. 4 during regular mall hours, which run Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m.

Wakisha Bailey
Wakisha-Bailey-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Wakisha Bailey joined CBS News Philadelphia as a reporter in July 2021.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.