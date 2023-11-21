"Giving machines" at Fashion District Philadelphia offer unique experience of giving back

Light the World Giving Machine at Fashion District Philadelphia allows people to donate to charity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's a new vending machine inside the Fashion District Philadelphia, except it's not for candy or soda. You're giving instead of receiving.

The Light the World Giving Machine Philadelphia in the Fashion District is an initiative started by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Their mission is to give clean water, goats, meals, toys and more to those in need through a unique giving experience.

"We're so happy to support local charities inside this giving machine," Kate Sookhoo, with The Light the World Giving Machine Philadelphia, said. "We've been given so much and we've been blessed. It's so awesome to be able to give back."

The giving machine acts as a vending machine. You pick the charity you'd like to donate to. Swipe your credit card and your donations go directly to global and local charities to help change lives around the world.

The giving machines will be around until Dec. 3. Black Friday kicks off for shoppers on Nov. 24. The mall has extended its hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Philadelphia Fashion District marketing manager Kendra James says Black Santa is also coming back this year.

"We love to have diversity and inclusion," James said. "People like to see a Santa that looks like them."

If you can't make it out on Friday, you can join Santa for breakfast on Dec. 16. The mall will also accept donations for Cradles to Crayons through Dec. 24.