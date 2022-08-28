Man arrested after allegedly stabbing father multiple times in Northampton County

PALMER, Pa. (CBS) -- Police say a man that allegedly stabbed his 60-year-old father in Northampton County was arrested on Sunday. Giuseppe "Joey" Rizzolino, 29, stabbed his father, Joseph Rizzolino, multiple times at his home on the 900 block of Mine Line Road around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Joseph Rizzolino was transported to the hospital and placed in critical condition, police say.

It's unclear where Giuseppe Rizzolino was located. He initially drove off after the incident, authorities say.

Palmer Township Police are asking you to contact them at 610 759-2200 if you know anything about the case.