Philadelphia student creates thrift store to keep clothes out of landfills, promote sustainable fashion

As graduation season continues, one Philadelphia high school senior is preparing for her next chapter while leaving behind a legacy for future students.

Sobrielle Casimir, a member of Class 270 at the Philadelphia High School for Girls, created a student-run thrift store inside the school to give classmates access to fresh pieces to wear while promoting sustainability in fashion.

The store features racks of clothing, shoes, skirts and formal wear. The concept is simple: students can donate an item they don't want, and take an item off the racks in exchange.

Casimir said the idea started when she was a junior. She wanted to help keep clothing out of landfills while encouraging her school community to think more intentionally about waste.

"I really wanted a way to educate the community and encourage everyone to be more mindful with where their waste is going, and consider more sustainable options," Casimir said.

After submitting a proposal and getting approval, donations began pouring in.

CBS News Philadelphia

Casimir said the project was not for a grade or class assignment. It was something she created to help her school community.

Now, as she prepares to attend Yale University this fall, Casimir is leaving behind more than a thrift store.

"It's a little bittersweet. I'm going to miss the Girls' High community here, but I know they'll always have a place for me, and they'll always be in my heart," she said.

Casimir plans to stop by from time to time to check on the store, and Girls' High already has a plan in place to keep donations coming for future students.

To learn more about how to donate clothing, you can visit the Girls' High website.