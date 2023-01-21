Watch CBS News
Local News

Girl dies, man in critical condition after fire in Reading

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Jan. 21, 2023
Digital Brief: Jan. 21, 2023 03:13

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- A fire in Berks County killed a 13-year-old girl and sent a 63-year-old man to the hospital on Saturday morning, police say. The fire broke out on the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m.

Authorities say that the girl was dead when firefighters entered the building. The man was transported to Reading Hospital and listed in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 21, 2023 / 1:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.