Fire rages through rowhome in Philadelphia's Brewerytown overnight

By Matthew Cavallo, Atheer Hussein

Flames ripped through a rowhome in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood overnight.

Officials tell CBS Philadelphia firefighters responded to a home on the 3000 block of West Girard Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night to a raging fire in the upper levels of the three-story home. 

Crews worked for about a half hour until the blaze was placed under control shortly after midnight.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen as crews worked to contain the fire. No injuries were reported, according to Philadelphia Fire Department dispatchers.

