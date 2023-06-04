GioStrong: Officer Maysonet speaks for the first time after released from hospital

Officer Giovanni Maysonet speaks for the first time after released from hospital

Officer Giovanni Maysonet speaks for the first time after released from hospital

Officer Giovanni Maysonet speaks for the first time after released from hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time, we are hearing from a Philadelphia police officer who was shot in the line of duty four months ago.

"I didn't think I was going to be here today," Giovanni Maysonet said. "If I'm being honest with you, I didn't think I was going to be here today."

The hugs are a bit tighter now and a bit longer.

Officer Maysonet feels like he's been given a second chance and credits his partner, Officer Mychal Couch, with saving his life.

"I sat back and I accepted what was going to come. My partner looked at me and he told me 'You're not going to die. Stay with me,'" Maysonet said. "He got me to the hospital, that's my hero."

He has undergone five surgeries and three other procedures since he was shot in the line of duty in February.

The father of four went home after spending a month in the hospital and says on top of the physical challenges, the emotional toll has been hard on his entire family.

"Trying to deal with the pain that I never felt before and then seeing my kids knowing they want to do things and I just can't do it," Maysonet said.

The 32-year-old was shot twice during a traffic stop in West Philly. One bullet was stopped by his bulletproof vest and the second bullet went into his stomach and exited through his back.

Moments after the shooting, Maysonet was heard over police radio expressing his love for his family.

"In that moment in my body, I felt everything shutting down on me," Maysonet said.

Maysonet is a five-year veteran of the department.

His fellow officers held a beef and beer fundraiser and raffled off items to help raise money for his ongoing recovery Saturday night.

"It's a little bit of a boost of morale, and he knows he's got a lot of support," John McNesby said. "He's got 6,000 family members that are going to help him through this."

Maysonet says he's been overwhelmed by the support and it's what keeps him going.

"The support I have I draw strength from all of this, so with all the support I have there's no way I'll ever give up," he said.

Maysonet says he has another surgery scheduled in July which will be another long recovery.

But his goal is to get back in uniform and back on the streets to help protect his community.