Philadelphia officer Giovanni Maysonet released from hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer shot in the line of duty last month is resting at home Tuesday afternoon.

Officers, friends and family gathered outside Penn Presbyterian as officer Giovanni Maysonet was released.

"I'm quite sure you're not going to see a dry eye out here. Grown men crying," Captain Lawrence Nuble Jr. said.

Indeed, not a dry eye could be found in front of Penn Presbyterian Tuesday afternoon – as dozens of officers standing waived for officer Maysonet to be released.

Officer Maysonet is officially heading home after being in the hospital since February 8th. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/JEUhSTx5ke — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) March 14, 2023

Officer Maysonet is heading home 34 days after he was shot in the line of duty. In emotional audio from police radio captured moments after he was shot, Maysonet wondered if he would make it.

"He's in good spirits, he's happy to be leaving today," Nuble Jr. said. "His eyes are shining — twinkle in 'em. he's ready to go."

A fun-loving father of two is how Nuble Jr. describes Maysonet.

He says throughout the five-week hospital stay – he's been in constant contact with Maysonet's family – particularly his father who lives out of state.

"His father was able to catch a flight late last night and got back up here," Nulbe Jr. said.

Last month, police say Maysonet was shot twice during a vehicle investigation in West Philadelphia.

One of the bullets was stopped by his vest, the other went through his stomach and out his back.

Two suspects have been charged in the case.

"Long recovery, some rest, time with family and we'll cross that bridge when we get to it," Nuble Jr. said.

Through the tears – were hugs and smiles among both the officers lining the emergency room entrance to hospital staff waving from inside.

"On the way out, I literally high-fived every one of them for the phenomenal job they did taking care of that officer, taking him through the highs and the lows and bringing him out here today," Nuble Jr. said.

As these officers say – all of this, well "It's a 19th thing."

To the sound of cheers – 32-year-old Maysonet held his hand out the window – breathing deep during the emotional send-off as he was driven away.

"This is what it's all about," Nuble Jr. said. "This is what we've been praying for all month."

It's unclear what Maysonet's long-term prognosis is, but one thing he can expect is he'll have the support of his fellow officers all the way.

A fundraiser will be held for Maysonet and his family in June at FOP Lodge 5.