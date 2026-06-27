Ghana, Croatia fans keep World Cup party alive in Philadelphia despite heavy rain

From singing, dancing, and chanting, Ghana fans brought the party to Stateside Live in South Philadelphia on Saturday.

"Just to come out here and just to see all the fans that are rooting for Ghana, it's really exciting," said Otylia Frempong, whose family is from Ghana.

Ghana took on Croatia at Philadelphia Stadium for the final group match in Philly. Croatia fans walked away victorious after the team secured a crucial win to earn a spot in the World Cup's Round of 32.

"We were hoping for the win. We got it, so we are so happy," Marana Moric said.

Moric, her family, and friends traveled from Croatia to catch the World Cup action in person. They've been planning the trip for months.

"One word: amazing," Goran Momcilovic said.

"We played very great, a lot of passion, a lot of passes," Fran Momcilovic said.

Croatia and Ghana fans have taken over the city. They braved the rainy weather Saturday afternoon to march to the stadium to support their team and country.

Ghana had already clinched a spot in the knockout stage for the first time since 2010. Some fans say this experience is more than just about winning matches.

"Uniting people, bringing peace. We want to thank the United States for hosting this event and Philadelphia, this is my first time being in Philly and I'm really impressed," Stephen Gyasi-Kwaw, a Ghana fan, said.

The city has now hosted five World Cup matches, and many fans call it a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"I've never been to a soccer game in America, and this is mind blowing the number of people that are out here I love it," said Rida Sibaway, a Ghana fan.

"This was awesome. It's a great vibe, great atmosphere," said Marela Klepo, a Croatia fan.

Philly will host one more World Cup match. It will be a Round of 16 match next Saturday on the Fourth of July.