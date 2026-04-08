New Germantown art exhibition uses poetry to help survivors of gun violence

The city of Philadelphia will transform Germantown into a living art gallery by turning poems inspired by gun violence into public art.

Creative Philadelphia on Saturday will unveil the "Healing Verse Germantown: The Streets Are Talking" public exhibition, converting the words from 19 poems written by community members into pieces of art with the goal of helping heal a community impacted by gun violence.

The project, which is a part of Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge, involved hundreds of community members writing poems as a way to share their experiences with gun violence. It was inspired by an initiative called "Healing Verse Poetry Phone Line," which allows people to call in and hear a poem from someone sharing their story.

"We can't just stop the gun violence on our own. Right? But we really want to address the mental health impacts of gun violence and teach community members, and teach those maybe who've never written poems, that art is a form of healing," Marguerite Anglin with Creative Philadelphia said.

The poems-turned-works-of-art featured in the exhibition range from a collage poster series, video installations and a stained-glass panel on a SEPTA bus shelter. The installations will be at various locations around the neighborhood.

One of the art pieces is already in place on Germantown Avenue. It's a poem called "Dreamers," and the words are embedded in concrete on a sidewalk.

Andre Saunders, who wrote the poem, says he hopes it inspires kids to believe anything is possible, despite their circumstances.

"My focus is on optimism... [the poem] really paints a picture of optimism and hope to basically say, you can get to where you want to get in life if you work hard and you do the work and believe in yourself," Saunders said.

Trapeta B. Mayson, who is behind the Healing Verse Poetry Phone Line, says art is important in communities and can be used as a gateway for people to raise awareness about difficult issues.

"We met so many people who have lost family members, sons and daughters and individuals connected to this issue," Mayson said. "So this Healing Verse Germantown project was critical because not only did it center and talk about the impact of gun violence in the community, but we also provided a way to heal."

Creative Philadelphia will host the community to unveil the exhibit on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Friends Free Library on Germantown Avenue. Organizers will also offer a tour for community members.