New Jersey power broker George Norcross pleads not guilty to racketeering charges

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Democratic power broker George Norcross pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to racketeering charges in his first court appearance since his indictment last month.

Norcross and five others were charged last month, accused of controlling property deals on the Camden waterfront to collect millions of dollars in tax credits. Former Camden Mayor Dana Redd was among those charged.

Prosecutors allege Norcross and his co-defendants — including his brother Phillip Norcross — committed first-degree racketeering conspiracy, among other offenses to further the Norcross enterprise.

Norcross, 68, is the executive chairman of the insurance firm Conner, Strong & Buckelew. He also serves as the chairman of the board of trustees for Cooper Health.

According to the indictment, the Norcross enterprise allegedly secured property and property rights on the waterfront for itself and others. The indictment also alleges they collected millions of dollars in government-issued tax credits and controlled and influenced government officials to advance their interests.

Last month, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin alleged Norcross threatened a developer when he was looking to acquire what would become the Triad1828 Centre.

"When the developer would not initially relinquish his rights on terms preferred by the Norcross enterprise," Platkin said at a press conference, "George Norcross threatened the developer that he would, in substance and, in part, 'F you up like you've never been F'd up before.'"

Platkin added Norcross allegedly told the developer he would ensure they would never "do business in Camden again."

The indictment included evidence from early 2012 through 2024 and alleges the Norcross enterprise used its power over government officials to create and craft legislation to serve its mission's interests.

Norcross is due back in September.