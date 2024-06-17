Watch CBS News
South Jersey power broker George Norcross, ex-Camden mayor charged with racketeering

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Democratic power broker George Norcross and his allies have been charged with racketeering.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin is holding a press conference Monday to discuss the criminal charges being unsealed.  

Platkin will announce law enforcement action taken by his Office of Public Integrity & Accountability.   

You can watch the press conference streaming on CBS News Philadelphia and in the player above at 1 p.m. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

