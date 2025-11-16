Shooting at gas station leaves man dead in Philadelphia's Cedarbrook neighborhood

A 22-year-old man died after being shot multiple times at a gas station in the Cedarbrook section of Philadelphia, police said Sunday morning.

According to Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace, officers were called to the Liberty Gas Station along the 2500 block of West Cheltenham Ave around 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. When police and medics arrived they found the young man sitting inside a black sedan suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Pace said surveillance video from the gas station showed a male wearing a light colored face mask, a dark colored t-shirt and a light pair of pants walk up to the car the victim was in and fire multiple shots at close range, striking the victim and another vehicle behind him as well.

No arrests have been made in connection to this shooting. Anyone with information about the is urged to contact the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).