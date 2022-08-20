Watch CBS News
Gary Busey charged with sexual offeneses following Cherry Hill convention, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CHEERY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – The 78-year-old California actor Gary Busey is being charged with sexual offenses following last week's annual Monster Mania Convention, police say. The incident occurred at the Doubletree Hotel on Route 70 in Cherry Hill. 

Following the investigation, officials say, Busey is being charged with criminal sexual contact and harassment.

No further details were released at this point.

Police say anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Robert Daniello of the Cherry Hill Police Department at (856) 432-8834. 

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com or clicking here.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 2:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

