Gary Busey charged with sexual offeneses following Cherry Hill convention, police say

CHEERY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – The 78-year-old California actor Gary Busey is being charged with sexual offenses following last week's annual Monster Mania Convention, police say. The incident occurred at the Doubletree Hotel on Route 70 in Cherry Hill.

Following the investigation, officials say, Busey is being charged with criminal sexual contact and harassment.

No further details were released at this point.

Police say anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Robert Daniello of the Cherry Hill Police Department at (856) 432-8834.

