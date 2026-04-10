Garnet Valley wrestler with Olympic dreams eyes World Team Trials: "I feel ready"

A student-athlete from the Delaware Valley is on a mission to make her childhood dream come true this weekend. She's competing at the World Team Trials for women's wrestling, and riding a high heading into the tournament.

"I feel good, I feel ready," Neve O'Byrne said.

O'Byrne should feel good. She's wearing two state championship medals around her neck, and she's only a sophomore at Garnet Valley High School in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania.

Just off her PIAA girls wrestling state championship win at 124 pounds, O'Byrne is now getting her game plan together to compete at the U-17 World Team Trials.

"I'm looking to wrestle really hard," O'Byrne said. "And you know, score points and try to make the U.S. team."

It's a goal years in the making. O'Byrne started in the sport at just 6 years old. Since then, wrestling has become synonymous with life itself.

CBS News Philadelphia first caught up with O'Byrne last year, after she made history by winning the first girls wrestling state title for Delaware County. But many may remember her nickname best.

"Yeah, still The Hellcat," O'Byrne said with a smile. "Still aggressive, always moving forward. It's wrestling when you're not 100%. And it's wrestling even if you don't want to wrestle."

Neve O'Byrne is nicknamed "The Hellcat." Courtesy photo

That hustle is an inspiration to her teammates, including senior Paxton Hunt, a state runner-up himself this year.

"It really pushes you to work harder and continue to strive for greatness," Hunt said.

Speaking of, O'Byrne dominated this season with an undefeated record, and none of her matches were even close.

"She had 32 matches, and she won all 32 matches by bonus points," head wrestling coach Chris Tate said. "I think if she were to wrestle herself from last year, this year, she would have kicked her butt. She just keeps getting better."

But it's her work off the mat that's become just as important. She's inspiring the next generation of girls who want to wrestle.

"It was very hard to see it when you're little, when you're the only girl, because no one else is doing it," O'Byrne said. "But now, they have someone to look up to."

She's only getting started. O'Byrne is in Spokane, Washington, getting ready for the World Team Trials. She competes first Saturday. The final round of the tournament is Sunday.

O'Byrne said the ultimate goal is to eventually become an Olympian.