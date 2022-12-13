Watch CBS News
Local News

Overturned fuel tanker forces part of Route 202 to close in KOP

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Overturned fuel tanker forces part of Route 202 to close in King of Prussia
Overturned fuel tanker forces part of Route 202 to close in King of Prussia 00:40

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A tanker carrying diesel fuel overturned in King of Prussia and forced part of Route 202 to shut down on Tuesday. It happened just before 11 a.m. on the ramp from Route 202 to Route 422 and Route 202 northbound.

The Montgomery County hazmat team and Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene. 

Officials say the tractor-trailer was carrying around 2,200-hundred gallons of fuel. 

It's unclear how much fuel has spilled. 

There's no word on how the driver is doing. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 12:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.