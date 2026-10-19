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Monday starts chilly to kick off a sunny week in Philadelphia area. Here's the weather forecast.

By
Andrew Kozak
Andrew Kozak
Meteorologist Andrew Kozak's interest in weather began at the age of 4, all because of a giant stocking. Sounds funny, but that's actually what was used to create the iconic tornado in "The Wizard Of Oz." In fact, Andrew never really cared to watch the rest of the movie once the color kicked in; he wore out the VHS tape rewinding to the tornado part over and over again!
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Andrew Kozak

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We're off to a chilly start in the Philadelphia area Monday morning, with areas of frost possible, especially north and west of I-95. 

Temperatures will rebound nicely by the afternoon, reaching near-seasonable levels for most inland areas. Meanwhile, a developing coastal storm offshore will bring increasing northeast winds along the coast, with gusts potentially reaching 30 to 35 mph. Most of the region stays dry, with just a few showers possible well south of our area.

Temperatures on Monday morning will be in the 30s and low 40s around the Philadelphia area
CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big change

The coastal storm will remain our main weather story through at least Wednesday, especially along the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches. Persistent northeast winds will lead to rough surf, possible beach erosion and several rounds of coastal flooding beginning Tuesday evening. 

storm-sunday-pm.png
CBS News Philadelphia

The greatest concern looks to be Wednesday evening, when widespread minor to locally moderate coastal flooding is possible. Farther inland, including in Philadelphia, impacts will be minimal, with generally dry conditions continuing. 

By Thursday and Friday, the storm is expected to gradually move farther offshore, allowing coastal conditions to improve, although some uncertainty remains about how quickly it will depart.

Beyond that, it remains sunny, seasonable and beautiful throughout the week ahead!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

7day-sunday-pm.png
CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 67, Low 43

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 71, Low 50

Wednesday: Sunny. High 65, Low 49

Thursday: Sunny. High 68, Low 49

Friday: Sunny. High 63, Low 47

Saturday: Sunny. High 63, Low 41 

Sunday: Sunny. High 67, Low 38

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

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