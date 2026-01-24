Freezing temperatures impact response to West Philadelphia fire, leaving fire truck coated in ice

It was an icy scene in West Philadelphia as firefighters dealt with brutal freezing temperatures — and a burning building.

Cellphone video obtained by CBS Philadelphia shows flames destroying a two-story storefront with apartments above it near South 52nd and Delancey Streets at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Video shows flames rip through a two-story building in West Philadelphia First_Response_4

While the fire burned, the feels-like temperature was near zero in the city.

About 130 firefighters and 51 pieces of equipment were on scene, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department. The brutal subfreezing conditions led to water pressure issues and a fire truck being completely covered in ice.

Freezing conditions left a fire truck coated in ice while responding to the fire in West Philadelphia First_Response_4

Salt and sand trucks were brought in to help deal with the ice during the over three-hour long response.

Eventually, crews were able to get the fire under control.

Several organizations including the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and others responded to the scene as well.