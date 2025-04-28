Arrest warrant issued in connection with death of 5-year-old girl in Mercer County, New Jersey

Arrest warrant issued in connection with death of 5-year-old girl in Robbinsville, New Jersey

A 5-year-old girl died in Mercer County, New Jersey, Sunday night, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued for Raphaelle N. Register, 36, of Robbinsville, in connection with the death. According to the warrant, Register was responsible for the child and harmed her by failing to adequately feed her, not providing proper medical care, and leaving her unattended.

It's not clear if Register has been arrested and what her relationship to the child is. Register faces four counts of endangerment, abuse or neglect.

The Mercer County prosecutor's office said an active investigation is underway. The office confirmed the girl died Sunday night.

A source said the death allegedly happened at a housing complex called Freedom Village on Ravens Road in Robbinsville.

Neighbors at the complex said they saw police overnight and into the early hours of Monday morning.

On Monday, an eviction notice was seen taped to the door of the home where a neighbor claimed the death occurred.

When CBS News Philadelphia knocked on the door, a police officer said an investigation related to that unit is underway.