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Police activity shuts down road in Franklinville, New Jersey

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt,
Paxton Reese

/ CBS Philadelphia

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A section of Porchtown Road in Franklinville, New Jersey, is closed due to a police investigation Monday morning.

The 1200 block of the road is closed between Royal Avenue and Frontage Road, Franklin Township police said.

franklin-township-gloucester-county-nj.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Yellow caution tape and a police car are blocking the road. Police say you should seek alternate routes.

There's no word on what police are investigating.

We've reached out to police and the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office for more information.

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