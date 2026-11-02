Police activity shuts down road in Franklinville, New Jersey

A section of Porchtown Road in Franklinville, New Jersey, is closed due to a police investigation Monday morning.

The 1200 block of the road is closed between Royal Avenue and Frontage Road, Franklin Township police said.

CBS News Philadelphia

Yellow caution tape and a police car are blocking the road. Police say you should seek alternate routes.

There's no word on what police are investigating.

We've reached out to police and the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office for more information.