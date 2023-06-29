Frankford High School, closed due to asbestos, to return to in-person learning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Frankford High School students will return to in-person learning next school year at two locations, the School District of Philadelphia said Thursday. The Northeast Philly high school has been closed because of asbestos damage.

The district said teachers and students in grades 10-12 will report to Frankford High School's Annex with freshmen attending Roberto Clemente Middle School on Sept. 5.

"This return-to-school plan is the result of collaboration between the District, school leaders, parents and the community to assess available spaces where the student body can experience full-day, in-person learning together while environmental concerns are addressed in the main structure of the Frankford building known as the 'Old Wing,'" a letter to parents reads. "Access to that part of the building has been sealed."

Freshmen will occupy the third floor of Roberto Clemente Middle School, but the district said Frankford students will share common areas with Clemente and The LINC High School students.

According to the district, a shuttle bus will be provided to and from Frankford and Clemente. Arrival and dismissal times will be staggered.