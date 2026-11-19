A story from more than 45 years ago is a big hit once again, thanks to YouTube and social media. It involves CBS News Philadelphia's cameras rolling when Frank Rizzo went on not one but two rants, and one of the station's sharp-eyed photographers seeing police officers in uniform watering the lawn of the legendary former mayor.

It was Greg Meyer who noticed police doing yard work at Rizzo's home. Then came an investigation and a confrontation that played out and is one of the more famous between a TV news reporter and a politician. Since YouTube and social media, the story has taken on a life of its own.

It was an eye-popping two-and-a-half-minute feud between a reporter and a former mayor. Rizzo was as imposing as he was controversial.

Channel 3, as CBS News Philadelphia was known in November 1980, was investigating a costly police detail at the former mayor's posh Chestnut Hill home.

Meyer said the interaction did not change his perception of Rizzo. Meyer retired as a photographer from CBS News Philadelphia 12 years ago. It was his tip that sparked the station's investigation into police doing errands for the former mayor.

"That's not what they're getting paid to do," Meyer said. "If they're his security, they should be sitting in a car out front, in the house with him. Not doing chores around the house."

Meyer of Downingtown was behind the camera when police and Rizzo took notice of the undercover van the TV crew was working out of and broke in.

"He kept pulling on the wires and I kept saying, 'It's still on, it's still on,'" Meyer said. "He kept telling me to turn it off, turn that thing off. Come on, I said it's on."

Days later, Meyer and reporter Stan Bohrman were back outside Rizzo's Crefeld Street house to get his side of the story.

"All of a sudden, Frank Rizzo walks out the door with Casey, his dog," Meyer said. "What you see is what you got, and you got the real Frank Rizzo."

Rizzo had Philadelphia police blue blood running in his veins. In the 1960s, he was a tough police commissioner, depicted in a classic photo with a nightstick sticking out of his tuxedo. We couldn't help but look for more about this most-famous Philly cop ever. We went to the archives in search of footage not seen since 1980. Back then, Maury Povich was anchoring. The Rizzo story went national.

Once the dust settled, four officers received official reprimands for doing nothing while Rizzo broke TV equipment, according to our archives. While a complaint was filed with the department about Rizzo's actions, no charges were ever filed against the former mayor.

Rizzo and Bohrman both died in the early 1990s.

Rizzo predicted this clash caught on tape would keep people tuning in for a long time. Forty-five years later, it turns out, he was right.