Francisco Renteria, No. 3 ranked international prospect, signs with Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies signed Venezuelan outfielder Francisco Renteria, the No. 3 overall prospect in MLB Pipeline's international rankings, as a part of the team's 2026 international class Thursday.

According to MLB.com, Renteria, 17, is the highest-ranked player the Phillies have landed on the international market.

The Phillies signed Renteria to a $4 million contract, MLB.com reported.

Renteria has drawn comparisons to Konnor Griffin, the Pittsburgh Pirates' 2024 first-round pick who became the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball after his first year in the pros.

"Others see even more in the tank for Renteria's right-handed hit tool due to his advanced offensive approach and considerable bat speed," Renteria's bio on MLB Pipeline reads. "He's presently a contact monster, which when coupled with his excellent understanding of the strike zone and his plus-plus raw power, leads to him having one of the highest offensive upsides in the 2026 international class."

Recently, Renteria showed off his raw power at the plate and slugged 18 home runs in a home run derby in Venezuela.

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez went before Renteria in the home run derby and hit 11 home runs.