St. Francis of Assisi students return to school two years after massive fire
Rising from the ashes neatly two years later, St. Francis of Assisi School reopened to students on Tuesday, rebuilt after a massive fire scattered the student body to other schools.
The Oct. 7, 2024 fire gutted a building for pre-K, first and third-grade students at the Catholic school in Springfield, Dwlaware County.
On Tuesday morning, Archbishop Nelson J. Perez blessed the building and pastor Rev. Matthew J. Tralies said a few words.
"I'm almost in disbelief that we're all here celebrating this day. I cannot tell you the amount of joy and happiness that I feel to be with all of you that we're here," Tralies said.
An open house will be held on Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.