Man in custody after hours-long barricade in Fox Chase

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in police custody after an hours-long barricade in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood. Officers responded to a home on the 700 block of Emerson Street just before 4 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a man who was possibly having a mental health crisis and had a large number of weapons inside the house.

When police got to the house, the man reportedly began speaking to officers from the window before telling them he needed to take a shower. But instead, he began to open a safe where multiple guns were supposedly kept and a barricade was declared at 4:12 p.m.

At one point the man began to fire rounds outside of the property, striking SWAT and other police vehicles several times. Police say during the gunfire, a SWAT officer fired several shots at the residence but the man inside was not hit.

Police were then able to gain communication with the person inside the home and after several hours and working with the family, they were able to get the man to exit the house.

The barricade lasted approximately seven hours and no other force was needed after the initial fire.

No officers were injured during the incident. This is the second time within 24 hours Philadelphia police officers have come under fire.

The man is in police custody and they say the next step is to be determined. The man will undergo a mental health evaluation.

There is no further information available about the man at this time.