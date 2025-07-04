Families enjoy picture-perfect Fourth of July in Cape May, New Jersey

Sunshine, sand, saltwater and more – families flock to Cape May for Fourth of July fun

From festivals to fireworks, many families celebrated the Fourth of July down the Shore, and the weather was near picture-perfect.

Almost everywhere you looked, Old Glory was hung proudly outside many businesses, and red, white, and blue banners were displayed prominently around Cape May. Even some lifeguards are showing off their patriotism.

"This is just amazing. I mean, when you drive around, it's hard to find parking, so you know there's a lot of people here," said Hugh Murray, who works at Ocean Putt Golf.

Many people spent part of the holiday testing their putting skills and getting an early round in at Ocean Putt Golf.

They enjoyed some friendly competition and said there's no better place to be to celebrate the Fourth of July.

"You got the beach, the sand, the sun, and family...what gets better than that?" said Judy Tizzica, who lives in Cape May full-time.

"We're playing some mini golf and soaking up the sun...America," said Megan Wells, who is visiting from Levittown, Pennsylvania.

From carousel rides to a quick lap on the train around Congress Hall, memories were being made, and Judith Boorsma enjoyed her first time in Cape May.

"I like it. The weather is nice and there's a lot of people here, so I like it," Boorsma said.

For many families, celebrating down the Shore is a tradition, and Mother Nature served up a holiday treat.

There were crowds of people enjoying the brilliant sunshine, the warm ocean water, and an all-around beautiful beach day.

"We love being down here for all the Summer holidays, we usually start Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, but yeah, it's all great getting the family together, spending time on the beach, we love it down here," said Michael Lapoma.

"Just brings you back to traditional American values...family, sunshine, and good old-fashioned fun," said Chris Cipolli.

Cape May will launch fireworks around 9:30 p.m. Friday on the beach in front of Congress Hall. Then, the city will host its Independence Day Parade on Beach Avenue beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday.