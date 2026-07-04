Founded in Philly: Celebrating Philadelphia's proud role in the American story
As the United States turns 250 years old, CBS News Philadelphia is celebrating our nation's proud history and Philly's role in the American story.
Our city has been the heart of this country's story for generations. In the Founded in Philly special, we dive into the mark the City of Brotherly Love has made on the nation, from iconic food and drink to the region's historic landmarks and inventions.
Read more Founded in Philly coverage:
- Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia turns 100 years old: "This is where I find most of my peace."
- How Founding Father Benjamin Franklin's ideas have helped scientists understand climate change
- How family and Philadelphia pride are part of Dietz & Watson's DNA
- The heart-lung machine revolutionized open-heart surgery. It was developed in Philadelphia.