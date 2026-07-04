Watch CBS News
US 250th Anniversary

Founded in Philly: Celebrating Philadelphia's proud role in the American story

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

As the United States turns 250 years old, CBS News Philadelphia is celebrating our nation's proud history and Philly's role in the American story.

Our city has been the heart of this country's story for generations. In the Founded in Philly special, we dive into the mark the City of Brotherly Love has made on the nation, from iconic food and drink to the region's historic landmarks and inventions.

Read more Founded in Philly coverage:

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue