Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, fortune tellers arrested after stealing more than $600K from clients

Two people were arrested in New Jersey after allegedly stealing more than $600,000 from two clients in a fortune-telling scheme in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said.

Police arrested Montgomery County residents Gina Marie Marks, 52, of Huntingdon Valley, and Steve Nicklas, 40, of Jenkintown, Wednesday afternoon in Kearny, New Jersey. Marks and Nicklas were charged with corrupt organizations, theft by deception and receiving stolen property, as well as fortune telling.

CBS News Philadelphia obtained video from a private investigator showing the arrests. The investigator was hired by one of the victims, who helped track the duo down.

Marks and Nicklas ran a spiritual tarot reading business called Jenkintown Psychic Visions. Prosecutors said one victim first contacted the business for a psychic phone reading. Marks and Nicklas then convinced her she was cursed and that the curse would destroy her marriage, business and family if it was not removed. Over an eleven-month period — from Sept. 23, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023 — Marks and Nicklas allegedly demanded large sums of money and luxury items to "cleanse" the curse, including jewelry, cash, clothing, gift cards and even concert tickets. They told the victim that her personal belongings were needed to complete the rituals and that they would be returned to her later, but prosecutors said the items were never returned. In total, the pair allegedly stole $595,959 from the first victim.

Investigators later discovered a second victim, who began working with Jenkintown Psychic Visions in June 2023. Marks allegedly instructed the second victim to provide personal photos and details about her life and more money as well as a Chanel purse. Prosecutors said Marks blackmailed the victim with threats of reputational damage and personal repercussions if she did not follow their demands.

Investigators said the pair stole at least $18,000 from the second victim, exploiting both victims' fears and personal information.

"These defendants, through their con scheme, preyed on people who were looking for help, guidance and hope," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement. "They are now going to be held accountable for their actions."

Both defendants have been released on bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20.