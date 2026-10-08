Flyers fall to Senators to lose 5th straight game to open season

Carter Yakemchuk broke a tie on a power play with 6:59 left and the Ottawa Senators held on to beat the winless Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Thursday night.

Nick Cousins opened the scoring for Ottawa midway through the first period. Matvei Michkov tied it in a power play at 7:46 of the second.

Linus Ullmark made 29 saves to help the Senators improve to 3-1-0.

Joseph Woll stopped 24 shots for Philadelphia. The Flyers are 0-3-2.

Michael Bunting made his Flyers debut after signing with the team Tuesday and Ottawa defenseman Hoyt Stanley made his NHL debut.

Up next for the Flyers is a game against the Bruins in Boston on Saturday. Ottawa hosts Nashville on Saturday night.