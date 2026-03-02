Philadelphia Flyers beat Toronto Maple Leafs in shootout to extend winning streak to 3 games

Matvei Michkov and Trevor Zegras scored in a shootout and the Philadelphia Flyers extended their winning streak to three games with a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

William Nylander scored on the Maple Leafs' first shootout attempt, but Auston Matthews and Max Domi failed to convert as Toronto's losing streak reached four games.

Noah Cates converted a pass from Bobby Brink with 5:18 remaining in regulation time to give the Flyers a 2-1 lead. The Maple Leafs tied the game when Nylander slammed in a feed from John Tavares on the power play with 2:30 left.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube adjusted his lines, with the most notable move being the pairing of Matthews, the team captain, alongside Nylander.

Toronto's Dakota Joshua opened the scoring at 15:22 of the first period, knocking in a pass from Matias Maccelli. It was Joshua's first goal since returning last week after missing two months with a lacerated kidney.

Flyers center Christian Dvorak tied the game three minutes later on the power play, sweeping in a loose puck in front of the net.

Toronto outshot the Flyers 31-25, and Anthony Stolarz finished with 23 saves. Philadelphia's Dan Vladar made 29 stops.

Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale had a chance to end the game in overtime, but his shot off the rush hit the outside of the near post with 30 seconds remaining.

Flyers' leading scorer Travis Konecny missed the game with a lower-body injury. He was a game-time decision.

Matthews has gone eight games without a goal, his longest drought of the season. A member of the U.S. Olympic team that won the gold medal in Italy, Matthews was without a goal in four games before the break and has gone four more since his return.

Up next

Flyers: Host Utah on Thursday.

Maple Leafs: At New Jersey on Wednesday.