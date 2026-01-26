Sorokin's 6th shutout, Pageau's 2 goals power New York Islanders to win over Philadelphia Flyers

Ilya Sorokin stopped 21 shots for his NHL-best sixth shutout of the season and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored two goals to lead the New York Islanders to a 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.

Mathew Barzal and Tony DeAngelo also scored for the Islanders. The Islanders scored power-play, short-handed and even-strength goals.

A game after they were shut out for the first time this season, Pageau snapped the scoreless streak with his ninth goal of the season on a short-handed shot past Samuel Ersson.

The Flyers allowed their fifth short-handed goal of the season.

Pageau smashed home his second goal late in the third to finish off a listless Flyers team.

Barzal tipped-in Isaiah George's shot for his 12th of the season at 5:41 into the second and DeAngelo — a former Flyer — added a power-play goal later in the period to help send the Islanders to their first win over the Flyers in three games this season.

The Flyers' surprising season that had them in a playoff spot just three weeks ago took a detour with a six-game losing streak. The Flyers rebounded to win two of three on the road — including a 7-3 stunner at Colorado, who boast the best record in the NHL — but failed to carry that momentum with them home.

The Flyers never made Sorokin work with tough shots on goal and were just flat in front of a sparse crowd largely affected by a massive winter storm.

The few Flyers fans that stayed until the end chanted "at least get one!"

No luck. Sorokin earned his third shutout this month and second in four starts.

The Islanders snapped a two-game losing streak and kept third place in the Metropolitan Division.

