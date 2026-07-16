Philadelphia Flyers' 2026-27 schedule sees September hockey, early matchup with Leo Carlsson's Ducks

Hockey fans in Philadelphia will not have to wait until October for the return of Flyers hockey.

The puck drops on the 2026-27 NHL regular season in September, and the Flyers find themselves opening the new campaign with a back-to-back against two divisional rivals.

The Flyers will open the season at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sept. 30 and then head to Newark on Oct. 1 to face off against the New Jersey Devils.

The schedule expanded by two games and begins two weeks earlier than previous years, meaning Philly will play its first September regular-season game in franchise history. The last time the orange and black had an 84-game schedule was 1993-94.

Philadelphia is coming off its first postseason berth in six years and its first home playoff series since 2018. The Flyers trounced the Penguins in the first round, securing their first home postseason series win since 2012. They then went on to lose to the eventual Stanley Cup champions, the Carolina Hurricanes.

Some highlights from the Flyers' 2026-27 regular season schedule:

Oct. 12 vs. Anaheim: Flyers-Ducks have become one of the NHL's most unlikely rivalries because of the Cutter Gauthier ordeal. With the Flyers signing Leo Carlsson to a historic offer sheet this offseason, which Anaheim matched, the games will have extra juice. The Ducks come to Philadelphia on Saturday, Oct. 24, and the Flyers head to Anaheim on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2027

The Flyers have 12 back-to-backs, which is two fewer than last season

The orange and black have three games in four nights 13 times, and four games in six nights nine times

January features the most games with 16; November has a season-high of nine road games

Philly has 16 weekend home games in 2026-27

The Flyers will end the campaign at home against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, April 10, 2027.

Fans can see the full schedule on the team's official website.