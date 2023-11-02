Now is the time to get your flu shot, Philadelphia health commissioner says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the holidays fast approaching, Philadelphia's health commissioner wants to make sure you and your family are protected.

City leaders are urging people to get their flu shots. They're actually talking about it later Thursday in a news conference.

They say November is a great time to get a flu shot.

After all, it takes a couple of weeks to kick in, and flu season typically starts in December.

So, if you get the vaccine soon, you'll be covered for when the virus ramps up.

We spoke with Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole ahead of Thursday's news conference.

Bettigole says getting a flu shot now also means you'll be covered for the entire flu season, which runs until at least February, sometimes March.

She says people often mistakenly compare the flu to the common cold, with annoying symptoms like a runny nose and a cough.

But in reality, she says the flu is much worse, miserable in fact.

"When you have it, it's high fever, it's shaking chills, your teeth chatter together, it's muscle pain, you're in bed and you cannot do anything. And you don't want it, and you don't want your children to have it." Bettigole said.

Getting a flu shot is your best protection.

Bettigole says so far, it's shaping up to be a fairly normal flu season.

Anyone 6 months of age and older can get the vaccine.

Bettigole says there shouldn't be any issue with availability.

Common-sense practices will also help keep you safe this flu season.

That means hand washing, being mindful of what you touch before you touch your face, staying home when you're sick, or at least wearing a mask if you're sick, and remaining cautious in crowded, indoor places. Those are still the highest risk areas.

Where to get a flu shot in Philadelphia region

If you have insurance, the best way is to get a flu shot during a doctor's appointment. You can also get the shot at most local pharmacies. Just call or book an appointment online and see if your insurance covers the shot.

Find CDC-registered sites, including pharmacies, that offer the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at vaccines.gov.

If you're a Philadelphia resident and don't have insurance, you can get a flu shot at a Philadelphia city health center. A searchable map of these locations is available on the city's website.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health also offers the vaccine to the uninsured and underinsured.

New Jersey

In New Jersey, the Atlantic County Division of Public Health is holding walk-in flu shot clinics in November in Hammonton and Northfield. More information is available on the county website.

Burlington County is holding weekly flu shot clinics on Thursdays. You can see the full list on the Burlington County website.

The Camden County Health Department is holding a flu shot clinic on Nov. 2 at the Scottish Rite Auditorium in Collingswood from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here is a link to Cape May County's list of flu shot clinics.

Cumberland County offers the flu shot free, without a copay for all county residents, regardless of insurance status.

Salem County has one remaining flu shot clinic remaining, on Nov. 16 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Salem County Department of Health office, 110 5th Street, in Salem.

Delaware

The Delaware Division of Public Health offers the flu shot at its clinics. For more information, visit flu.delaware.gov or search for a location in the state offering the shot at vaccines.gov.