Worker rescued from Florence Township, New Jersey, water tower, police say

A worker was rescued after he had a medical emergency while inspecting a water tower in Florence Township, New Jersey, Wednesday afternoon.

The Burlington County Technical Rescue Team and other first responders secured the 63-year-old man to a rescue board and used ropes to lower him down from the water tower, according to Florence Township police.

An EMS team was also at the scene on Cedar Lane and transported the man, who does not work for the township, to a hospital for evaluation, according to police.

Part of Cedar Lane was closed but has reopened, police said on Facebook.

"The Township extends its sincere appreciation to the Burlington County Technical Rescue Team and all responding first responders whose coordinated efforts ensured the safe and efficient removal of the individual," Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar said in a statement. "Their professionalism, training, and teamwork were instrumental in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion."