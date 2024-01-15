Homeowners continue to clean up in Delran after flooding impacted 50 homes

Feds working to mitigate flooding in South Jersey after last week's storms

DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- Homeowners continue to clean up in Delran, New Jersey after severe flooding affected 50 homes near the Delaware River.

Burlington County and the Red Cross distributed clean-up kits Tuesday morning at the Delran Middle School to homeowners like Carolyn Stayton.

She said her house received about an inch of water.

"My car got flooded. You can see all the wetness here," Stayton said. "It was very shocking. You go to bed, and then you wake up at 12 o'clock, and the water is so high, and you couldn't do anything because it just came in so fast."

Delran Mayor Gary Catrambone said the township and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are signing contracts for a study that'll look at ways to reduce flooding from the Delaware River by stopping the erosion of Delran's banks and protecting its sewer plant.

"This is probably one of their smaller projects," Mayor Catrambone said. "But it's certainly a huge project for us and very important for the folks that live in that section of town."

He said the study will likely take at least a year.

Burlington County is also asking residents to call 211 if they've been affected by flooding. The county said it'll allow them to track who has been affected by flooding and if they need to call on more resources.