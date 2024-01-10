Residents deal with flooding in Delran, New Jersey, after storm

DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- About 50 homes in Delran were affected by flooding following a heavy rainstorm that passed through the region Tuesday into Wednesday.

Burlington County reported firefighters rescued 10 adults, seven children and nine dogs as water from the Delaware River inundated River Drive, Alden Avenue and Stewart Avenue in Delran.

Homeowners spent Wednesday pumping water out of their basements.

Leslie Sweet said it was the worst flooding she has seen in her seven years living in the neighborhood.

"It was coming up the street. We've had it before where it's hit the sidewalk," Sweet said. "But it came all the way to the front steps and then it just started pouring in the basement."

She ended up with a foot of water in her basement.

"It's difficult to see everything that you have just kind of basically getting washed away and having no control over any of it," Sweet said.

Linda Gilbert lives across the street and felt helpless.

"It's disheartening because there's nothing you can do. You're looking at the water surrounding you and your neighbors and there's not a dang thing you could do about it," Gilbert said. "I've been down here for 30 years, and this is the worst. It went all the way down past the park. It's never done that before."

After receding, floodwaters crept back up Wednesday afternoon after the Delaware River once again reached flood stage, flooding River Drive and homeowners' yards.

"With the high tide coming, I have both sump pumps pumping their butts off right now, and we have an inch of water," Bob Gilbert said. "But once high tide comes back up, they can't keep up."

Linda Gilbert said many people are debating their futures in the neighborhood.

"A lot of people talk about moving," Gilbert said. "I don't want to move. This is my home. This is where my grandchildren grew up. I don't want to leave my home."

The Red Cross is opening a shelter for displaced residents at Delran Fire Company #1 at 9 South Bridgeboro Street.