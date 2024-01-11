Homeowners in Delran worry about next storm, continue to clean up after severe flooding: "I'm scared for tomorrow"

Clean up continues for homeowners in Delran from severe flooding

DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- Homeowners in Delran continue to clean up Thursday after water from the Delaware River flooded about 50 homes early Wednesday morning.

Jennifer Pfeffer said she's still pumping about four feet of water out of her home's crawl space.

"This one was the same, if not worse than Sandy," Pfeffer said. "The worst feeling is hearing the water fill your house from underneath, and there's nothing I can do."

While her crawl space remains flooded, she said she's lucky she can remain in her house.

Inspectors condemned her next-door neighbor's house after part of the basement wall collapsed.

One street over, James Otis is looking for temporary housing after receiving 26 inches of water.

Homeowners continue to clean up in Delran following severe flooding early Wednesday morning. Some families are worried about more flooding with an incoming storm expected to hit our region Friday night. The story today @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/w8NpLIQakS — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) January 11, 2024

"Just one step at a time," Otis said. "No long-range goals, just try to meet what the current situation is and go from there."

In the future, he hopes homeowners will get a chance to meet with political leaders to discuss ways to mitigate flooding.

"Could this be preventable? No. Mother Nature, you can't stop it," Otis said. "Could measures be taken to prevent some of it? I believe so."

But Pfeffer is worried about the future as another storm is expected to pass through the Philadelphia region Friday night.

"Just praying. I don't want to lose my house. I've been here over 30 years. I love our neighborhood," Pfeffer said. "It's just a good little town and I'm scared. I'm scared for tomorrow."