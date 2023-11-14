Legislation to ban food trucks in section of Fishtown sparks controversy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A proposed food truck ban is serving up controversy in Philadelphia's Fishtown section. It targets one of the busiest areas in the neighborhood.

Supporters of the crackdown say the food trucks have disregarded the rules and regulations for too long now. Those against it say the food trucks bring a special flare to Fishtown.

At the intersection of Frankford and Girard in Fishtown, late-night bar hoppers line up to get their late-night bites at food trucks.

But the mobile grub may not be there for long after Councilman Mark Squilla introduced legislation to ban food vending in a three-block radius from Shackamaxon to Leopard Street.

A vote could come as soon as Thursday.

The debate is that the food trucks are parking illegally, operating past midnight, which is against city law, have idling generators, leave behind trash and cause congestion and noise for neighbors.

"We are not anti-food truck," Marc Collazzo, the executive director of the Fishtown Business Improvement District, said. "We appreciate what they go through that's what this district was."

Collazzo said another argument is that the food trucks are taking away business from local restaurants, especially since they only come during late-night hours on the weekends to take advantage of the bar crowds.

There was a community meeting Tuesday night where people could chime in on the conversation.

"I think it's very unfair for the food trucks to operate on Frankford and Girard the way they do vs. what one of the commercial tenants have to go through to open up a restaurant," a man said.

Sean Kongquee, the manager of Calle del Sabor, says the they got their start in a food truck 14 years ago and now have a business a half a block away.

But, they still use the food truck at the intersection to compete. He says his truck helps support the shop.

"Once the trucks are out there no one walks," Kongquee said. "You're drunk, how far do you want to go for food?"

Supporters of the food trucks say they are a part of Fishtown.

"I think they bring a vibe to the neighborhood," a woman said. "Additionally, I feel safer having them there."

Others say they wish they could find a middle ground for both sides.

"We are cutting off the food trucks at their knees without posing potential solutions where everyone can coexist," a woman said.