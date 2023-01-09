Animal rescue teams up with Philly restaurants for pet adoption

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Your next takeout food order could help a rescue animal find a new home.

Fishtails Animal Rescue is teaming up with area restaurants to plaster pictures of adoptable cats and kittens on takeout boxes and bags.

Besides saving five animals this past weekend we also had a few adoptions!! Our first one to announce is Maverick…who... Posted by Fishtails Animal Rescue on Monday, January 9, 2023

You'll find them at restaurants like Santucci's, 20th Street Pizza, Primary Plant Based, PIZZA Shackamaxon and Reap.