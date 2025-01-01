Watch CBS News
Oh baby! Meet the first babies born at Philadelphia-area hospitals in 2025

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia-area families are celebrating the new year with new additions!

Jefferson Health announced that the first baby delivered at Jefferson Einstein Hospital in 2025 was Pop Shawn'Kartier Young, a little boy born to parents Eryka and Shawn Young.

Pop Shawn'Kartier made his arrival on January 1 at 4:26 a.m. at 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and is the third baby to join his family. According to the hospital, both mom and dad and all their children were born at Jefferson Einstein.

Pop Shawn'Kartier Young, first baby born at Jefferson Einstein in 2025
Pop Shawn'Kartier Young, first baby born at Jefferson Einstein in 2025 Jefferson Health

Maine Line Health also had a busy New Year's Day in its labor and delivery departments.

Four babies were born each of the system's four hospitals, all before 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The first baby was born at Paoli Hospital at 12:21 a.m. Just 20 minutes later, a baby girl named Grace Ann Castagna was born at Riddle Hospital at 12:42 a.m.

Baby girl Grace Ann Castagna, born at Riddle Hospital on New Year's Day
Baby girl Grace Ann Castagna, born at Riddle Hospital on New Year's Day CBS Philadelphia

Over at Lankenau Medical Center, baby girl Dylan Avery Bucknor-Stark was born a few minutes later at 12:49 a.m.

Baby girl Dylan Avery Bucknor-Stark, born at Lankenau Medical Center
Baby girl Dylan Avery Bucknor-Stark, born at Lankenau Medical Center Main Line Health

The final baby in the New Year's morning boom arrived at 12:57 a.m. at Bryn Mawr Hospital.

Congratulations to the families!

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

