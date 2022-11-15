Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire in Delaware County

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) -- A house fire broke out in Lansdowne, Delaware County Tuesday morning. The incident happened on the 100 block of Albemarle Avenue around 6 a.m.

You can see several firefighters continuing to battle the two-alarm blaze.

No word on how it started, but it appears that there is a food truck on fire behind the twin homes.

It looks like the fire then spread to the homes.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 6:48 AM

