12-year-old dead after fire breaks out at North Philadelphia home, officials say

A 12-year-old boy is dead after a fire broke out at a North Philly home on Friday evening, according to Philadelphia police.

Officials said firefighters pulled a child from the burning home on the 1900 block of North 25th Street and had to perform CPR.

The fire has since been placed under control.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where firefighters were spotted responding to the blaze.

It's unclear at this time if there were any additional reported injuries.

The cause of the fire has also not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.