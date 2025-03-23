Fire in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood leaves 1 injured, officials say

A man is recovering after a fire ripped through a rowhome in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia.

Officials said the fire started on the 1700 block of South 28th Street shortly after midnight on Sunday, March 23. At the scene, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story home.

Crews worked for about a half hour until the blaze was placed under control around 12:40 a.m.

One person was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical center for burns and smoke inhalation. CBS Philadelphia has reached out to the Red Cross of Philadelphia to see if they are assisting the people displaced and are awaiting a response.

This is a developing story and will be updated.