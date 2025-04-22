Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, leaves 3 pets dead, displaces 6 people, officials say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

3 pets dead, multiple people displaced after fire in Nazareth
3 pets dead, multiple people displaced after fire in Nazareth 00:29

A fire in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, left three pets dead and six people displaced on Tuesday. 

The fire happened on the 100 block of Main Street and damaged a Chinese restaurant on the ground floor. Crews were called to the scene at about 12:45 a.m., and it took roughly five hours for the fire to be put out, according to Nazareth Borough Fire Department Chief Gerald Johnson.

The fire knocked out power for more than 300 customers in the area, but that has since been restored.

Two cats and a dog were killed in the fire, according to Johnson.

Johnson said the whole rear of the building was on fire when firefighters arrived, and the blaze damaged the Lehigh Learning Academy next door. It was closed on Tuesday and will remain closed on Wednesday

The Red Cross is helping the six people who were displaced by the fire.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.