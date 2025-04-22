Fire in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, leaves 3 pets dead, displaces 6 people, officials say

A fire in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, left three pets dead and six people displaced on Tuesday.

The fire happened on the 100 block of Main Street and damaged a Chinese restaurant on the ground floor. Crews were called to the scene at about 12:45 a.m., and it took roughly five hours for the fire to be put out, according to Nazareth Borough Fire Department Chief Gerald Johnson.

The fire knocked out power for more than 300 customers in the area, but that has since been restored.

Two cats and a dog were killed in the fire, according to Johnson.

Johnson said the whole rear of the building was on fire when firefighters arrived, and the blaze damaged the Lehigh Learning Academy next door. It was closed on Tuesday and will remain closed on Wednesday.

The Red Cross is helping the six people who were displaced by the fire.